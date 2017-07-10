13-year-old Fairbanks girl drowns at Chena Lakes State Park

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 13-year-old Fairbanks girl drowned while swimming at Chena Lakes State Park.

Alaska State Troopers say Chenina Oseia was found submerged early Saturday night about 50 yards from shore. She could not be resuscitated.

The girl was swimming Saturday afternoon with another child when she entered deep water and disappeared.

Troopers say emergency responders from Salcha Fire and Rescue and the North Pole Fire Department launched a search.

Searchers attempted CPR on the girl. She was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.