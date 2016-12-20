2 Alaska Airlines flights hit by lightning in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Two Alaska Airlines flights were struck by lightning Monday, causing them to be removed from service so they could be inspected for any damage.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2hRojBe ) the first strike occurred as a plane from Juneau prepared to land in Sitka.

The second strike occurred on a flight from Anchorage to Cordova. That flight typically continues from Cordova to Yakutat, Juneau and Seattle, but Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Vininovich says the remaining legs were canceled so the plane could be inspected in Seattle.

While modern passenger jets are designed to deal with lightning strikes, Vininovich says Alaska Airlines policy requires aircraft struck by lightning to be removed from service for a maintenance review.

The National Weather Service issued a notice Monday advising pilots of lightning in the region.