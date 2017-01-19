2 charged with burglary at Public Safety Department building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A former Department of Public Safety employee will be arraigned next month on a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal mischief.

Alaska State Troopers say 22-year-old MarieKimberly Ramos and 32-year-old Jeremiah Ranem on Dec. 22 broke into a locked area of the Department of Public Safety Building on east Tudor Road in Anchorage.

Ramos was a department employee.

Troopers say Ramos and Ranem damaged a door and door frame and stole money from the locked area. They were arrested Dec. 30.

They are scheduled for arraignment Feb. 10.

Troopers say multiple search warrants have been served in the case. Additional evidence was discovered and an investigation continues.

Online court records do not list attorneys for Ramos and Ranem.