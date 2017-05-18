2 charged in death of man found near Knik River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two Palmer men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Anchorage man found near the Knik River.

Alaska State Troopers say 38-year-old Robert Barker and 35-year-old Joed Weyand were arrested Tuesday afternoon inside a Palmer motel.

They are charged in the death of 26-year-old Jeremie Speaker.

Speaker’s body was found Sunday afternoon near Mile 4.8 Knik River Road south of Palmer.

Trooper announced the arrests Wednesday.

Barker and Weyand are being held without bail. Online court documents do not list their attorneys.