2 dead in Fairbanks apartment building domestic disturbance

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Two people have died in what Alaska State Troopers describe as a domestic disturbance in an apartment complex Wednesday in Fairbanks.

Troopers responded and found a woman dead inside an apartment and a man barricaded in a back room of the home.

Agency spokeswoman Megan Peters says while troopers tried to talk to the man, he set fire to the building. Two bodies were eventually recovered and sent to Anchorage, where autopsies will be conducted to confirm identities and causes of death.

The fire department was able to get the fire under control in the complex, believed to have 10 units. No other injuries were reported.