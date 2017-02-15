2 die, 16 hurt in fire at Anchorage apartments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Fire officials in Anchorage say burn victims from a fire at an apartment complex had to be distributed to four area hospitals.

The Anchorage Fire Department says two people died and 16 were transported by ambulance from the Royal Suite Lodge apartment complex.

Four adults were transported in critical condition. Four children were taken to hospitals, including two in serious condition.

Anchorage police identified one of the dead as 38-year-old Teuaililo Nua.

A 911 call on the fire came in 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes. A quarter of the building was burning and within 10 minutes, the fire had spread to half the complex.

Burn victims were transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska Native Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and the 673rd Medical Group Hospital on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.