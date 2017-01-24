2 injured in early morning shooting in east Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating an early morning shooting in which at least two people were injured.

Dispatchers at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday took a 911 call of a shooting near the 100 block of Muldoon Road in east Anchorage.

The location is near the off-ramps of the Glenn Highway.

Police say details are unclear of what happened before the shots were fired.

Two people afterward showed up at an Anchorage hospital with gunshot wounds.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries.