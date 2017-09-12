2 nuisance Alaska bears relocated from Petersburg
By Toben Shelby
|
Sep 12, 2017 @ 9:48 AM

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Two nuisance bears that were lurking around Petersburg have been captured and relocated.

KFSK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2wTmCL7 ) Monday that a 200-pound (91-kilogram) bear was caught Sept. 3 near downtown Petersburg, which followed the capture of a slightly smaller bear in August. The bears were dropped near Farragut Bay and Thomas Bay.

Fish and Game wildlife biologist Rich Lowell says the relocated bears are part of a busy year. Lowell says Petersburg residents might have become complacent with their garbage after two quiet years in a row for bears.

Officials are urging residents to keep best practices in mind, especially those participating in the moose hunting season that begins Sept. 15.

Related Content

Interior head says fences mended with senator over...
2 Anchorage men arrested after 2 eastside shooting...
Alaska Senate leader: passing a Permanent Fund bil...
Small earthquake hits Alaska’s Kenai Peninsu...
Troopers find body of hiker who went missing in Fe...
Juneau company awaits license for hydroelectric da...
Comments