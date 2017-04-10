2 taken to hospital after crash with trooper car near Palmer

By Toben Shelby
Apr 10, 9:03 AM

PALMER, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a Palmer man crashed into a patrol car, continued driving and ended up in a ditch.

The crash caused an estimated $2,000 damage to the trooper car Sunday. The driver as of Monday had not been cited or arrested.

Troopers say the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near Mile 49 Glenn Highway.

An officer traveling north was struck from behind by a pickup.

The pickup continued north but lost control on a left-hand turn. The truck left the road came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.

The driver and a passenger were transported by emergency responders to Mat-Su Regional Hospital.

The troopers was treated and released from the same hospital.

