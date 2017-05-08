2 totem poles at Juneau salmon hatchery honor Natives

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Juneau salmon hatchery is honoring its founder’s wishes by adding two totem poles.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2qGb1fa ) the Douglas Island Pink and Chum Hatchery held a Saturday ceremony. The poles honor the raven and eagle clans of the Tlingit in southeast Alaska. Gov. Bill Walker and clan elders gave speeches at the event.

DIPACA Executive Director Eric Prestegard says the poles were founder Ladd Macaulay’s vision for 25 years. Macaulay died in a car crash in 2000.

The poles were placed in the hatchery’s alcove where they can be seen from the road.