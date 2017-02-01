2nd urban moose fatally shot in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a second moose has been found apparently shot to death in Alaska’s largest city.

Troopers say Anchorage police notified them about the second moose shortly before midnight Tuesday. The discovery near a local park came less than 24 hours after another moose was found shot to death near a busy road in another part of the city.

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain says wildlife troopers are investigating the shootings and trying to determine if they are connected.

DeSpain says neither of the dead animals was salvaged by the shooter or shooters. Local charities recovered both of the carcasses.

The first moose was killed early Tuesday morning near Bragaw Street in Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood.

The second moose was found dead near Valley of the Moon Park.