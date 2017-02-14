3 charged with theft of ATM from rural Fairbanks store

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have arrested three men suspected of stealing an ATM from a rural Fairbanks store.

Troopers say 35-year-old Joshua Ritter, 55-year-old Scott Jackson and 35-year-old Robert Strickland are charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief plus misdemeanor counts of trespass.

Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

Security cameras early Thursday showed three men using a pickup and chain to break open the door of the Goldstream General Store west of Fairbanks.

Two suspects picked up the ATM and loaded it into the back of the pickup.

Troopers say an alert citizen Friday recognized the pickup from news reports and called officers to a Fred Meyer store parking lot.

Ritter and Jackson were arrested with the truck.

Troopers and Fairbanks police later arrested Strickland.