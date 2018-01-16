3 GOP finalists picked to replace Dunleavy in Alaska Senate

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 17, 2016 file photo Alaska state Sen. Mike Dunleavy listens during a Senate Finance Committee meeting on an oil and gas tax credit rewrite, in Juneau, Alaska. Dunleavy says he will resign his seat to focus on running for governor this year. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer,File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Republican state Rep. George Rauscher is among the finalists to replace Wasilla Sen. Mike Dunleavy in the Alaska Senate.

Republicans from Dunleavy’s district met Monday to winnow down an initial list of 11 applicants to three.

Along with Rauscher, the finalists are Tom Braund and Todd Smoldon.

Their names are being sent to Gov. Bill Walker, who will make the appointment. That appointment, however, is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans.

Dunleavy resigned his seat to focus on running for governor.