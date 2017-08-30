3 indicted on big game hunt charges in Alaska national park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted three men on charges connected to illegal hunting in an Alaska national park.

The indictment announced Tuesday names 44-year-old Jeffrey Harris of Poulsbo , Washington, 72-year-old Dale Lackner, of Haines, Alaska, and 47-year-old Casey Richardson of Huson, Montana.

Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

Federal prosecutors say the hunts occurred at a lodge in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

The indictment says Harris and Richardson, who don’t hold guide licenses, guided out-of-state hunters on Dall sheep hunts.

Lackner, a registered guide in 2015, is charged with conspiring to conduct illegal hunts and creating false hunt records.

The indictment also alleges that Richardson and Harris used artificial sweetener harmful to canines on bait piles to try to kill wolves and coyotes.