4 indicted in case of Alaska man beaten, placed in kennel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A grand jury has indicted four men suspected of severely beating an Anchorage, Alaska, man and stuffing his body into a portable dog kennel.

The grand jury indicted 28-year-old Macauther Vaifanua, 27-year-old Faamanu Vaifanua, 29-year-old Jeffery Ahvan and 24-year-old Rex Faumui.

The indictment charges the four with attempted murder, kidnapping, felony assault, robbery and other charges.

They are suspected of severely beating 34-year-old Abshir Mohamed with a baseball bat and metal broom handle on Aug. 13.

Mohamed was driven to an Anchorage hospital by a fifth man not involved in the assault.

Police say the four suspects placed the kennel with Mohamed into the back of the fifth man’s pickup.

Only Ahvan is in custody. The others are considered armed and dangerous.