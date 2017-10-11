4-year-old boy killed by SUV backing out of parking space
By Toben Shelby
|
Oct 11, 2017 @ 9:57 AM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 4-year-old Anchorage boy was killed when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle backing out of a parking space.

Anchorage police say Carlito Allen Ramos died Monday afternoon.

Police shortly before 3 p.m. received a report of a child who had run behind an SUV and was struck.

The woman driving stopped and called for help.

The boy’s father ran out and both adults transported the boy to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Police say Carlito was the youngest of four children in the family.

