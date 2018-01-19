5 inmates treated after ‘riot’ in Seward prison yard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska prison remains on lockdown following a disturbance that the Department of Corrections is calling a “riot.”

Spokeswoman Megan Edge in an announcement says 43 inmates were involved and five were treated for injuries following the disturbance Wednesday at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward.

Shortly after 1 p.m., corrections officers saw inmates starting to fight in the prison yard.

Edge says officers followed prison protocol by ordering inmates to lie on the ground and administered oleoresin capsicum, a pepper spray.

Corrections officers regained control in two and a half minutes.

She says the cause of the riot has not been determined but officials believe it was related to gangs.

All five injured inmates were returned to the prison after hospital treatment.