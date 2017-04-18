Accidental shooting wounds man in downtown Juneau building

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A 19-year-old Juneau man considering the purchase of a handgun was wounded when the gun fired, striking him in the leg.

Police say the man was found Monday night lying on the floor of the Wharf Building in downtown Juneau in considerable pain.

Police shortly before 11:30 p.m. took a 911 call reporting a loud bang and a man screaming.

Capital City Fire and Rescue treated the man and transported him to Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Police say a 22-year-old man was at the Wharf Building trying to sell the handgun. As the men handled the loaded handgun, it fired.

Police spoke with all people associated with the case. Police say alcohol was a factor in the accidental shooting.

Police have forwarded a recommendation for weapons misconduct charges to prosecutors.