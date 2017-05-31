Air Force base in Alaska opens south gate for construction

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A gate on the south side of Eielson Air Force Base is opening this week to give construction crews easier access.

The Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2rjqvUr ) the gate is opening Thursday. It will be for construction-related traffic only.

Much of the construction is going to be on the new F-35 fighter planes scheduled to arrive in 2020.

The next few summers at Eielson will be busy, as the Air Force plans to add 36 buildings and 420,000 square feet (39,018 square meters) of infrastructure.

The Air Force cautions drivers to watch out for large vehicles entering and exiting the base at the south-side gate. The gate should help ease traffic at the base’s main entrance.