Alaska board considers rules for marijuana use at pot shops

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Marijuana regulators in Alaska are poised to consider rules allowing authorized retail pot shops to have areas where customers could light up.

It’s an idea the Marijuana Control Board has been mulling since late 2015, but it has yet to finalize rules for allowing onsite use of marijuana products. The issue is expected to be raised during a Thursday board meeting in Juneau.

Alaska stands to be the first state to allow onsite use.

Alaska voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and over in 2014. But it has taken time to write the rules and for the industry to begin establishing itself.

The first license for a legal pot business was issued last June, to a testing facility. The first retail shops opened last fall. Recreational marijuana is legal in seven other states and the District of Columbia.

Related Content

Former candidates seek audit of Metlakatla electio...
2016 wildfire season expected to be less severe
Excess power program earnings would aid communitie...
Grand jury indicts man in Dillingham heroin arrest
GOP awards Trump all Alaska delegates
Alaska university teacher in hospital after bear m...
  • Comments

    Comments