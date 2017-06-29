Alaska botanical garden copes with plant thefts

By Opioła Jerzy (Poland) - Own work, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=820943

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The manager of the Charles Georgeson Botanical Garden in Fairbanks says theft at the garden is a greater issue this year than in years past.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2sUJMht ) the garden has had three cases of patrons stealing plants in the past two weeks.

Garden manager Katie DiCristina says an employee confronted a woman June 14 who was picking rhubarb from the garden.

In the second case this summer, someone came in overnight June 19 and dug out several plants.

A third incident occurred Sunday in the honeyberries, where DiCristina says 80 percent of the berries were stolen.

DiCristina says when plants no longer are needed for research, they go to volunteers, workers, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ culinary arts club or to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.