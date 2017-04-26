Alaska city to get giant egg-shaped aircraft by 2019

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A company looking to bring a football field-sized airship to Alaska is planning to use it to transport liquefied natural gas to the state’s rural areas.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2qe8dSF) PRL Logistics first announced plans to base an airship at its facility along the Kenai River last year. Founder and CEO of the Anchorage-based transportation and contracting company Ron Hyde updated the Kenai City Council on the project last week.

The egg-shaped aircraft is expected to be ready for use in 2019.

Hyde says his company has been working with ExxonMobil to add modular liquefied natural gas tanks on the airship that could be used to deliver North Slope gas to Alaska’s isolated communities.

Plans also include building a $10 million hangar in Kenai to house the airship.