Alaska city residents worry about herring population decline

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Residents of a Southern Alaska city are worried their herring population is on the verge of collapse, although state officials are less concerned.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2qW2nqU ) a tradition of eating the fish eggs has been spread thin as of late, and residents are concerned it could mean then end of a delicacy. Alaska Native people have been harvesting herring eggs for thousands of years. But in the past 15 years, Sitka’s subsistence harvesters have met their annual needs only three times.

As far as the state Department of Fish and Game is concerned, however, the Sitka herring population is as abundant as ever. Fisheries biologist Eric Coonradt says aerial spawn data shows herring biomass is up 20,000 tons throughout the past 20 years.