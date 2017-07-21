Alaska city to seek more hospital proposals

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – The City and Borough Assembly of Sitka is seeking proposals to help decide how to provide hospital service to its residents.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2tN6ogR ) the group had a special meeting Tuesday where the motion to publish a request for additional proposals for the hospital was passed.

Already on the table were proposals from SEARHC to buy Sitka Community Hospital and one from SCH showing how the city hospital could survive as a stand-alone facility. A local businessman has also stated that he would like the opportunity to make a bid on buying the hospital.

About 60 members of the public attended the meeting. A number testified about the need for a town hall meeting for a more general discussion about health care in Sitka.