Alaska crime lab cutting down backlog of rape kits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The state’s crime lab has shown improvements in the time it takes to process sexual assault kits.

The Alaska Public Radio Network reported (http://bit.ly/2k2eQoq) Wednesday that at the end of 2016, the lab had a backlog of 117 cases, which included sexual assault kits and other biological evidence. That was down from 387 cases in December 2014.

Forensic biology supervisor Michelle Collins says the decrease was the result of the lab streamlining the screening process for sexual assault kits. That involved screeners not only locating DNA on evidence but also determining whether there’s enough present to create a DNA profile.

The lab’s goal is to process 90 percent of evidence received within 30 days. But Collins says that target is difficult to reach when a rape kit contains multiple DNA samples, so her team aims to complete those kits within 60 days.