Alaska duck pond has dramatically less bacteria

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A “Don’t Feed the Birds” campaign seems to be working at a duck pond at an Alaska park.

KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2sd9bE8 ) Monday Thom Eley with the Anchorage Waterways Council says levels of fecal coliform, the bacteria that comes from bird feces, have dropped dramatically.

According to recent tests, there were 32 colonies of fecal bacteria per 100 milliliters of water in the pond at the midtown Anchorage park near the city library. Eley says a year ago he was finding 8,100 colonies per 100 milliliters of water.

Eley says he believes a campaign that included signs on city buses, bank restoration around the pond, as well as new fencing have made a difference. He says the number of ducks and geese has decreased because people aren’t feeding them as frequently.