Alaska edible pot maker suspended amid product testing probe

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s marijuana regulators are investigating whether Fairbanks’ largest edible manufacturer is following product testing protocols.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that Frozen Budz’s manufacturing license has been suspended while the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office investigates.

Erika McConnell, director of the control office, says the company’s products are labeled as having 5 mg of THC per serving, but “might have a great deal more.”

Cannabis stores have been told to stop offering Frozen Budz products while regulators investigate. The control office is conducting its own testing on the edible treats.

Company co-owner Destiny Neade denies the allegation. She declined to discuss Frozen Budz testing practices pending the investigation.