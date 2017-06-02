Alaska events change focus as sky lantern ban begins

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Releasing Chinese lanterns will no longer be an option for Alaska residents to celebrate their cause of choosing.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2rsgd4x ) a statewide ban on the sky lanterns went into effect May 19.

Organizers of events such as “Shedding Light,” which was centered on releasing the lanterns to support foster and adoption children, are now brainstorming other ways to keep their tradition moving forward.

The lanterns were previously allowed to be used with a local fire department’s approval, but the state fire code now actually defines sky lanterns and bans them outright. There have been problems in the past with the lanterns disrupting airports and planes.

Officials say residents are also concerned with the lanterns landing in their backyard and starting a fire.