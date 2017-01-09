Alaska expected to lose 7,500 jobs in 2017

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – State analysts predict Alaska will lose thousands of jobs this year as it continues to deal with the effects of low oil prices.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2jsv7GO ) the Alaska Department of Labor estimates the state will lose about 7,500 jobs in 2017, a little more than 2 percent of its total workforce.

Economist Caroline Shultz says in the state’s annual job forecast report there will be widespread reductions in service industries that rely on consumer spending.

Southeast Alaska is expected to lose 1.7 percent of its jobs this year, compared to the state’s 2.3 percent.

Analysts predict most of the 600 job losses in southeast Alaska will be in state government and construction, but those in the region’s health care and tourism industries are expecting to see growth.