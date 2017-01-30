Alaska federal health care signups up from 2016

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – More than 18,000 Alaska residents have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, a slight increase from last year despite uncertainty over the future of “Obamacare.”

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released figures showing that 18,255 Alaskans signed up for coverage as of Jan. 18, compared to last year’s 17,995 residents. Open enrollment continues through Tuesday.

The growth comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the health care law, but lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a replacement.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ki1qYJ) health care navigator Jessie Menkens says debate over whether the health care law should be repealed has created some confusion in Alaska. She says she wants residents to know people are guaranteed coverage for the remainder of 2017, even if the repeal goes through.