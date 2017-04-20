Alaska fire season shaping up to have later start

By Toben Shelby
Apr 20, 9:08 AM
Photo by Sarah Saarloos/Alaska Division of Forestry

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Alaska authorities are saying this year’s fire season won’t be as heavy as last year, but there’s still time for conditions to change.

The Peninsula Clarion reported (http://bit.ly/2piZqSX ) Wednesday that firefighters have responded to a few calls for service, but not as many as last year.

A Division of Forestry fire management officer says staff will have a better idea of what kind of fire activity to expect on the peninsula once precipitation and weather data start filtering in more regularly.

Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Tim Mowry says as fire seasons have been starting earlier and lasting longer from year to year, there is a statewide push to begin firefighters’ annual training and prep work earlier as well.

