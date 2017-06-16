Alaska firefighters hit by real rescue during training

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – The Sitka Fire Department’s training turned real on Wednesday when a professional tree faller got stuck in the middle of an exercise.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2rxV1NT ) firefighters were training with their new ladder truck when a man’s climbing spur got caught in a crook of the tree he was cutting.

Fire Chief Dave Miller said coincidentally his crew was training on rope rescues outside the fire station when the call came in.

Firefighter Parker White said at first the crew thought Miller was just setting up a practice scenario when he came out of the fire hall to say a man was stuck in the tree.

White said the firefighters were all roped in and ready to go because they had been practicing for just such an emergency.

Rescuing the man took about an hour.