Alaska Forestry Division fights, monitors 15 southwest fires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Division of Forestry officials say they’re busy fighting or monitoring 15 fires burning in southwest Alaska.

The fires have burned 65 square miles from McGrath to Dillingham. They began after lighting strikes.

The division says firefighters are staffing five fires and monitoring the rest.

The highest priority is a 3.3 square mile fire within two miles of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River about 275 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The division says the fire is backing toward the village of 92.

Air tankers on Wednesday dropped retardant in front of the fire closest to the village to slow its progress.

The division says 58 people are working on the fire.