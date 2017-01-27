Alaska fracking projects could get new public comment period

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A commission overseeing oil and gas drilling in Alaska is proposing a 10-day public comment period on applications for hydraulic fracturing projects.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported (http://bit.ly/2kzvM5B ) Thursday that the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s announcement comes after an environmental group’s request for a 30-day comment period and a public hearing when companies apply for fracking permits.

The group, Cook Inletkeeper, says current fracking regulations don’t give the public adequate opportunity to voice their opinions on matters that could potentially have negative environmental impacts.

Joshua Kindred with the Alaska Oil and Gas Association says the commission’s proposal is unnecessary and burdensome.

A hearing on the commission’s proposal is scheduled for March.