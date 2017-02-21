Alaska Game Board approves using dogs to hunt coyotes

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Board of Game has approved using dogs to hunt for coyotes.

The seven-member board approved the new rule at meeting Monday but restricted the use of dogs to hunting coyotes in the Delta Junction area.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2m4JPoN) reports some board members were puzzled about how dogs would be useful in hunting coyotes.

The board’s law enforcement liaison, wildlife trooper Lt. Paul Fussey, says dogs have been used in three ways.

He says scent hounds track prey by smell, sight hounds see and chase prey, and female dogs in heat can attract coyotes.

The Delta Junction Fish and Game Advisory Committee asked for the rule. The committee’s proposal said small game hunters who seek animals preyed upon by coyotes would benefit from the rule.