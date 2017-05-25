Alaska girl donates national competition money to hospital

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Eleven-year-old Leora Murray had been asked by her teacher to define kindness, so she wrote a poem about it.

But little did she know, that poem would go on to win her $250 in a national competition. And little did 70 patients at a nearby hospital know, Leora would be giving that money to them.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2qZusxp ) the sixth-grader at Dryden Middle School in Alaska won the Think Kindness competition, which asks the winner to use their earnings to spread kindness.

Leora decided to make care packages for patients at a nearby hospital.

Her poem is titled, “What is Kindness.”