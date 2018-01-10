Alaska governor to assemble advisory group on commuter rail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has issued an executive order to establish a task force to look into building a commuter rail service between Anchorage and Wasilla, Alaska.

KTUU-TV reports that Walker’s order on Tuesday calls for him to appoint a nine-member advisory group, which will be composed of the mayors of the communities on the rail’s potential route.

A rail link between Wasilla and Anchorage has been studied many times over the years and has led to several large reports that recommended a trial project. The governor’s executive order acknowledges the past work and says that a rail link could save money on highway maintenance and improve environmental quality.

The order requires the task force to prepare reports and conclude its business by Oct. 1, 2019.