Alaska governor proposes more steps to fight opioid abuse

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has proposed additional steps aimed at addressing opioid abuse in Alaska.

His legislation introduced Monday includes training for medical providers and limits on initial prescriptions.

Walker recently issued a public health disaster declaration stemming from the abuse of opioids such as heroin and prescription painkillers.

Walker’s bill would allow adult patients to decline opioids as part of a health-care directive and limit to seven days initial prescriptions for outpatient use, with some exceptions.

The bill includes provisions for continuing education in pain management and opioid addiction for medical providers and for daily updates to a controlled substance prescription database.

Walker calls the proposal significant.

Walker previously directed state agencies to pursue grant funding to help combat opioid abuse.