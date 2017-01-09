Alaska governor takes on mighty foe: state’s oil dependency

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker enters the second half of his term with unfinished business: resolving the state’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit.

It’s not quite what he had in mind when he campaigned for the state’s top job with visions of making a long-hoped-for gas pipeline a reality.

But by the time he took office in late 2014, oil prices were in a freefall, deepening the deficit he already stood to inherit in a state that relies heavily on oil revenue.

While the pipeline remains a goal for Walker, so does securing a sustainable budget plan that’s not completely dependent on oil prices.

He failed last year in securing support for his long-term budget plan. But he hopes a change in the Legislature’s makeup will bring with it a change in attitude.