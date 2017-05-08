Alaska groups work to ensure shellfish are safe to eat

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Alaska groups are increasing efforts to make sure shellfish are clean enough to be eaten.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported (http://bit.ly/2pndPsT ) Friday that one-third of the state’s reported cases of paralytic shellfish poisoning come from Kodiak Island.

Algae blooms can cause shellfish to become contaminated with harmful toxins, which if eaten could cause illness and death.

There is no state monitoring program for shellfish harvesting despite the risk, so Alaska Sea Grant and Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak are trying to find ways to provide that service.

A Marine Advisory Agent working with the grant has been developing a rapid, reduced-cost testing kit that would provide an accurate toxicity measure for harvesters and researchers.

Anything over 80 micrograms of toxin per 100 grams of shellfish tissue is considered unsafe.