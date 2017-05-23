Alaska harbor fire razes 2 boats, damages 1

CRAIG, Alaska (AP) – A fire in a Southern Alaska harbor has left two fishing vessels destroyed and a third heavily damaged.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qRNaH8 ) the Craig fire department and volunteers contained the fire Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard says the cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported.

The destroyed boats have lengths of 57 feet and 56 feet. The damaged boat is 49 feet long.

A harbor employee says the dock between two of the vessels has been burned and some other boats received minor damage.

Craig Harbor Master Hans Hjort says he could see 10-foot high flames when he arrived.