Alaska health department reports data breach

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Personal information of hundreds of Alaskans may have been disclosed as part of a security breach involving the state Division of Public Assistance.

State health department spokeswoman Katie Marquette says there has been no indication that personal information on the computer infected with a virus two months ago had been used in an unauthorized way.

Those who have interacted with the public assistance’s northern region offices are urged to take steps to guard against identity theft.

Marquette says the department waited to notify the public until it had a more accurate picture of what happened.

She did not know how the computer got infected. The department says the breach involved more than 500 individuals but Marquette did not have a more precise number.