Alaska high court rules in favor of city in labor dispute
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s highest court ruled in favor of the city of Fairbanks in a labor dispute with the city’s public safety union.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Alaska Supreme Court, in a majority decision announced Friday, ruled against the Public Safety Employees Association, which claimed city officials acted in bad faith following contract negotiations. The Public Safety Employees Association represents workers from the Fairbanks Police Department and the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center.

Justice Daniel Winfree says the court determined the labor agency’s bad faith finding “is unsupported by substantial evidence.”

The city and union must now begin negotiations on a new contract.

The ruling ended almost four years of litigation between the city and the union.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

