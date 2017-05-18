Alaska high school students start drive-thru coffee shop

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A group of Alaska high school students has started a drive-thru coffee shop in Wasilla.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qAwIet ) the students from Twindley Bridge Charter School came up with the idea two semesters ago as a class project.

They designed signs, decided on drinks, calculated costs and had taken a class to become certified baristas.

One student per shift makes federal minimum wage and the others working are volunteers.

Principal John Weetman says the program is funded through the school’s budget – but is projected to be a completely sustainable coffee business.

Student barista Leigha Peace says the class is saving up its tips and might use the money to take a field trip to Washington, D.C.