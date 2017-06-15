Alaska homeowner fatally shoots bear after it attacks dog

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska homeowner fatally shot a brown bear on Wednesday after it attacked his dog.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2ruQbkh ) that Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Steve Bethune called the incident bad timing. Bethune says the man let his dog outside in the morning and the bear happened to be on his property.

The dog, a blue heeler, is OK.

The bear ran about 100 yards, over a hill and into a creek after being shot.

The bear will be skinned and the hide sent to Anchorage for the Fish and Game Hide and Horn Auction, which happens in February during Fur Rendezvous.

Bethune said the resident’s action was justifiable as defense of life and property.