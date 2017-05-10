Alaska House committee advances Real ID legislation

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska House committee has advanced legislation aimed at bringing the state into compliance with national proof-of-identity standards, putting it one step closer to a floor vote.

The bill, from Gov. Bill Walker, would allow Alaskans to choose between driver’s licenses and identification cards that are compliant with the federal Real ID law and those that are not. It advanced from the House Finance Committee Tuesday.

The state in 2008 passed a law barring state agencies from spending money to help implement Real ID. Some lawmakers saw the federal law as overreaching.

Alaska has gotten compliance extensions. The latest expires June 6.

After that, officials say the state risks having driver’s licenses and state ID cards rejected at military bases immediately and for air travel requiring federal screening in January.