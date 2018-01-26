Alaska House Democrats confirm Lincoln nomination

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. A vice president of an Alaska Native regional corporation has been appointed to the western Alaska House seat left vacant by the resignation of Westlake. Gov. Bill Walker late Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, appointed John Lincoln of Kotzebue to replace Westlake, who resigned last month after being accused by female aides of unwanted touching and inappropriate comments. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House has a new member.

House Democrats on Thursday confirmed Gov. Bill Walker’s appointment of John Lincoln to fill the seat representing a western Alaska district.

The seat was vacated by Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake, who resigned last month after being accused by female aides of unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says his caucus has “immense confidence” that Lincoln will provide “excellent, effective” representation for his district.

Lincoln is from Kotzebue and works as a vice president for an Alaska Native regional corporation.

State law calls for legislative vacancies to be filled by someone from the same political party as the predecessor. Such appointments are subject to approval by lawmakers from their party.