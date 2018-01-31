Alaska House leaders wait on Fansler after resignation call

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2016, file photo shows state Rep. Zach Fansler during a House news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, after the 2016 general election. Alaska House leaders said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, they had not heard from a freshman lawmaker accused of hitting a woman even though the House speaker called for the member's resignation Saturday. The office of House Rules Chair Gabrielle LeDoux asked that Democratic Rep. Zach Fansler of Bethel turn in his office keys, and Fansler's staff was reassigned to LeDoux's office, according to House majority coalition press secretary Mike Mason. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska House leaders have had no contact with a freshman lawmaker accused of hitting a woman even though the House speaker called for his resignation Saturday.

Speaker Bryce Edgmon says they have asked Rep. Zach Fansler for the keys to his office and reassigned his staff, and are now in a waiting game.

If Fansler doesn’t resign, the House could expel him with a two-thirds vote. However, Edgmon didn’t appear ready to take that step. He instead said Bethel Democrat deserves time to make a decision.

The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that a woman accused Fansler of hitting her after a night of drinking. Fansler’s attorney has said his client denies allegations he beat the woman and that he had no immediate plans to resign.