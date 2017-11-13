Alaska House not giving up on session after Senate adjourns

Alaska state House Speaker Bryce Edgmon looks on as a House floor session gets underway on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. Legislators on Monday convened their fourth special session of the year, this one called by the governor to address taxes and crime. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House isn’t giving up on the special legislative session.

The House majority coalition plans technical sessions through Nov. 21 even though the Senate has adjourned.

The House plans technical sessions, for which attendance isn’t mandatory, with the two Juneau members presiding to keep the special session alive. It will force the Senate to hold similar sessions since one body can’t adjourn without the other.

The Senate adjourned Friday after adopting a crime bill despite constitutional concerns.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon hopes by keeping the session alive, the Senate will address issues with the crime bill and address the session’s other item, taxes.

The Senate has shown little interest in taxes, and Gov. Bill Walker has said he’ll sign the crime bill despite flaws he says lawmakers must fix.