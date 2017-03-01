Alaska House passes bill to legalize ballot selfies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – It soon could be legal to post selfies of marked ballots in Alaska.

The state House on Wednesday passed legislation, 32-8, that would allow voters to share photos, videos or other images of their marked ballots with the public.

They could not, however, show videos or images of their or another person’s marked ballot while in a polling place or within 200 feet of one in an attempt to get someone to vote a certain way.

The bill next goes to the Senate.

Existing state law prohibits showing a marked ballot, but Alaska’s elections director has said there’s no practical way to enforce that.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 15 states this year have bills addressing ballot selfies and the secrecy of the ballot.